A Knox County man has been indicted for a road rage incident in which he allegedly told the victim he would “blow his f*****g brains out” while striking him with a gun.
Lonnie Warren, 68, was arrested on October 15 after he and another motorist pulled to the side of US 25 E following an altercation. Police reports state a spent shell casing was found on the shoulder of the road near the victim’s driver-side door and a bullet was found lodged in the victim’s vehicle.
Warren allegedly flashed a gun at the victim who had flipped Warren off. Warren is said to have pulled in front of the victim and then over to the shoulder of the road where the victim followed. Warren is said to have then walked back to the victim’s vehicle and began striking him through the window with a pistol. While hitting the victim, the gun discharged once.
Warren would be arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was released from custody on October 19 on a $50,000 bond with home incarceration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.