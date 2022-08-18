Damaged van

A Knox County Detention Center transport van was damaged Monday morning after an inmate busted out a window and fled the scene.

The inmate, Randell Mullins, 35 of Hazard, was being transported to Harlan from Knox County when the KCDC van stopped in Pineville to deliver a female inmate to the Bell County Detention Center. Mullins seized an opportunity to escape by busting out the window while the transport officer was with the female inmate inside the Bell jail.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Tags

Recommended for you