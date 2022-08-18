A Knox County Detention Center transport van was damaged Monday morning after an inmate busted out a window and fled the scene.
The inmate, Randell Mullins, 35 of Hazard, was being transported to Harlan from Knox County when the KCDC van stopped in Pineville to deliver a female inmate to the Bell County Detention Center. Mullins seized an opportunity to escape by busting out the window while the transport officer was with the female inmate inside the Bell jail.
Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth was informed of the inmate’s escape and a search ensued, however Mullins returned to the scene on his own where he was then taken back into custody. A different KCDC transport van arrived to bring him back to Knox County.
Mullins was charged with escape second degree in Bell County, and charged with criminal mischief in Knox County.
According to Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons, Mullins will be charged with payment for the broken window but KCDC will have it fixed using insurance.
When Mullins busted out of the van and fled the scene, he was reportedly still handcuffed and in shackles. He remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.
