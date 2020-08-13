A McCreary County inmate is facing new charges after spitting food in the face on a Knox County Deputy Jailer and making threats.
Steven Jones, 39, was arrested early Sunday morning on Vanover Ridge Road in Parkers Lake. Kentucky State Police responded to reports of a man shooting into the ground. When troopers arrived the observed Jones to be under the influence of an intoxicant.
Jones was advised he would be put in handcuffs during the investigation when he shouted “no.” He then clinched his fists and took a defensive stance causing police to draw their tasers. Jones continued clinching while being cuffed and made numerous threats to his father and family next door, including mentioning firearms.
Jones was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. According to reports he instigated a fight with another inmate, receiving a black eye. He would later be taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital to be checked out and was returned to the jail shortly thereafter.
At around 7:30 a.m. Jones refused to follow several verbal commands from deputies and spit food in the face of one of them. Jones attempted to bite deputies as he was placed in restraints and screamed that he would be “f***ing you up on the streets.”
Jones was charged with obstructing governmental operations as his actions required significant attention from deputies. He also faces a third degree assault charge for attacking an officer, a third degree terroristic threatening charge, and menacing. He charged with menacing in his initial arrest as well.
