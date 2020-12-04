A Barbourville woman wanted in Indiana was arrested early Saturday morning.
Janet Grubbs, referred to as Janet Grubb in her initial arrest citation, was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday, November 28. Barbourville Police Officer Hunter Luttrell conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Escape, in which Grubbs was a passenger, on US 25E. Upon making contact, officers noted a strong marijuana odor coming from the car. Grubbs was asked to exit the vehicle and gave consent to search her person. Inside her jacket pocket was an open syringe and a large amount of cash. Grubbs also gave police a false name and social security number at that time.
Officer Karl Middleton asked the driver, Timothy Warren of Barbourville, for permission to search the vehicle, to which he consented. Police found a large bag containing multiple baggies believed to be used to distribute methamphetamine. Both Warren and Grubbs were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
At KCDC, Grubbs told police that she had meth down the back of her pants. She reportedly kept moving in the back seat and at one point said she had the drugs in her hand but they were “pouring into the backseat of the officer’s patrol car.”
After exiting the cruiser, she produced a clear container with a large amount of white crystal substance. More of the substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was scattered throughout the rear of the police cruiser.
The two suspects were then taken into the jail after stating there were no other drugs to be found. Upon a search inside the facility by Deputy Jailer Penny Smith however, more of the white crystal substance was found in Grubbs’ pocket. She would ultimately be charged with public intoxication, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree in an amount greater than or equal to two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, and giving an officer false information.
Warren was charged with a DUI, not having tail lamps, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a trafficking charge as well. He remains held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on December 8.
On Sunday a Deputy Jailer at the Knox County Detention Center received a call from the Spencer County Indiana Sheriff’s Department. They had received a hit on Grubbs’ social security number. After confirming her identity, the sheriff’s department faxed over a warrant. Grubbs, formerly of Louisville, was wanted for felon auto theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. Her Indiana bond was set at $20,000 cash or a $200,000 surety. She is also set to appear in court on December 8 and also has a Knox County bond of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration.
