The Barbourville Police Department received a call on July 4 in regards to a man who appeared intoxicated at the fire department, station two, with a bottle of liquor in his hand.
Upon making contact, officers found Harold Mills, 44, laying by a tree.
An officer asked Mills if he had anything to drink, to which he stated explicit remarks to the officer.
The officer then asked Mills, what was in the bottle? Mills replied that it was liquor.
Mills stated that the officer could take him to jail but it would be a fight for his life and then proceeded to begin screaming, cussing, and becoming a public nuisance.
The officer observed that Mills smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on his feet.
A preliminary breath test was administered which showed the presence of alcohol at .199.
During the search incident to arrest, Mills got in the officer’s face and began to shout louder and louder, giving verbal threats throughout.
Officers gave Mills verbal commands to stop and get in the patrol vehicle, however, he continued to resist and yell.
At that time, an officer utilized a knee strike to Mills leg and he, along with another officer, assisted Mills into the back seat of the patrol vehicle.
Mills was transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he was lodged.
After being charged with first and second degree alcohol intoxication in a public place, second degree disorderly conduct, and menacing, Mills appeared in court on July 6 and will serve 30 days in jail.
