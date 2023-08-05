Officers with the Barbourville Police Department responded to an alert from Walmart on July 27 in reference to a male wearing blueish green shorts and a white polo.
The male, Christopher Moore, 42, had allegedly taken a scanning device off of a shelf in the store.
Officers viewed security camera footage showing that Moore entered the aisle and took the device off of the shelf, placing it in his pocket.
In the video, officers observed the screen on the device light up prior to Moore placing it in his pocket.
Officers then observed a still shot of Moore leaving the store, enabling them to identify him.
Officers were able to locate Moore as a passenger on the passenger side of a vehicle on Henson Hollow Road.
Upon initiating a traffic stop, Moore opened up the passenger’s side door and attempted to flee from officers and was placed on the ground while being put into handcuffs.
While exiting the vehicle, officers observed a clear bag containing white pills fall from Moores lap.
The pills were suspected to be a controlled substance used as painkillers.
Officers observed Moore to have glassy, bloodshot eyes as well as having erratic movements and speech.
Moore advised officers that he shoots suboxone.
He then gave officers consent to search his room within his residence for stolen items.
Upon entrance into his room, officers located several uncapped used needles on the bed.
Moore then advised officers that he had a stolen chain repair kit from Walmart and gave it to the officers.
Officers charged Moore with theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, third degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he woulld be lodged.
He was released on July 28.
