On July 6 a Corbin police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex in Knox County in reference to a disturbance.
A caller advised the officer that her neighbor, Whitney Cawood, 34, was intoxicated and screaming at her kids.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the caller who pointed out Cawood and advised that she was screaming and cursing at her kids while also advising that they have had issues in the past.
While talking to the caller, Cawood began playing music extremely loudly, to the point that it began rattling the windows of the apartments.
Upon making contact with Cawood, who was standing in front of the door outside of her apartment, it appeared that she was heavily under the influence of alcohol.
She had slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet, and put off a strong odor of alcohol when she spoke.
Cawood would admit to the officer that she had been drinking.
The officer advised Cawood to go back in her apartment and keep the peace with her neighbors, however, turned around, gestured towards her neighbor and proceeded to threaten her.
At that point, the officer took Cawood into custody.
Cawood was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place as well as terroristic threatening and transported to the Knox County Detention Center to be lodged.
She was released two days later.
