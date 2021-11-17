If you’re a fan of shows like the newly-rebooted “The Wonder Years,” you might have noticed a familiar Knox County face.
Local celebrity and host of Drew’s News, Drew Clavin Farmer, 12, has been burnishing his acting chops in front of the camera by doing background work on several projects as of late. Included among those is the new hit reboot The Wonder Years and an upcoming reboot of a classic holiday episode of The Waltons.
In Spring 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Drew sat down, via Zoom, with The Mountain Advocate to discuss his show, Drew’s News, which saw him visit famous and historical locations around the area where he’d be filmed explaining the significance of the location where he was filming. The segments garnered quite a following on his YouTube channel and through social media. While he has filmed a few new episodes of Drew’s News and has plans for more, his schedule as of late doesn’t really leave a lot of room for his first on-camera passion. “I do plan to do some more in the future,” he said, adding “I’m just not sure when that may be.”
Drew got into background acting after his mom, Anita Carr Farmer, came across a Facebook page for casting background actors for television shows. Citing his favorite show, “Stranger Things,” Drew and his mom applied for a background role but didn’t get the position. They kept applying until he was cast for a role. “After that, it just kind of took off, and I’ve been working pretty steadily ever since.”
While he can’t talk about shows or movies that have yet to air, Drew was able to discuss shows he’s already appeared in.
“The first background acting I did was for a show called Heels,” he said. “I filmed four days on it over Spring Break.” The show about wrestling needed more extras, so his mom and dad, Billy Russ Farmer, were cast as extras as well.
The most popular show Drew has worked on so far has been The Wonder Years reboot, where he can be seen in several episodes such as episode number 6, “Always Be Prepared” and episode number 8, “Science Fair,” which is set to air Wednesday, November 17 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The show can be found on Hulu as well. Drew said that he will be in several more episodes of The Wonder Years that will likely air in early 2022.
Drew has worked on some popular shows including some with upcoming seasons and because they haven’t aired yet, he can’t say much about them. “I’ve worked on a couple of popular Netflix shows, but I can’t really say anything else until the new seasons of those shows come out,” he said. “I will say one is usually more popular with the moms, and the other is based off of a movie from the 80s.” He can also be spotted on an episode of Ordinary Joe, which aired on October 25.
Coming up, fans can spot Drew in two made-for-TV Christmas movies; one is a live-action version of Nickelodeon’s Loud House called Loud House Christmas, set to air November 26 on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+. He says to “Keep an eye out for me in the mall scenes.”
A rebooted version of a Christmas classic will see Drew playing a character set in the Ozark mountains world of The Waltons called The Waltons: Homecoming, which is credited with starting the original television show. The Waltons: Homecoming is set to air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 28 on the CW Network and again on December 11.
“My mom was really excited for me to be in this because she grew up watching the original show,” Drew said, adding “I got to meet both the original “John-Boy” Richard Thomas, and the new “John-Boy” Logan Shroyer, while there. I got pictures with both of them.” Shroyer also plays a young Kevin on the hit NBC show This is Us. He said of the experience working on The Waltons, which was filmed in the summer but set in the winter was “an interesting experience.” “We were wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and coats and hats.”
Drew says his favorite show to work on so far has been The Waltons, citing a nice holding area with snacks, air conditioning and Wi-Fi. His friend, Riley, was also on set with him there as well as working on The Wonder Years together. “We both really love doing The Wonder Years. It’s such a great cast and crew, and there’s a lot other kids on there. It’s just a fun place to be. And it’s a great show, too!” Drew added.
The time constraints of being on-call for his work makes school challenging, but with the help of his teacher mom, they’re making it work. “School has definitely changed for me,” said Drew. “At first, we tried to do both. My parents really wanted me to be able to attend school and participate in school activities. My mom was a teacher, you know, so she’s really big on school. But, since we have to get Covid tested and do fittings several days before shooting, I was having to miss a lot of days of school. They were unexcused absences, so we made the decision to do the virtual school program, Odysseyware through my school, Barbourville Elementary. All of my assignments are online, but I do have projects and activities to complete sometimes for different subjects, so I do some hands-on stuff as well. My mom adds stuff to it, too. We have done novel studies on books like “The One and Only Ivan”, and “Harry Potter”, and her favorite book when she was a child, “Little House on the Prairie”. The good thing about this is that I can complete most of my work at home, on set, in the car, or anywhere and whenever I can. I take my work with me every day that I’m on set. Whenever we work more than one day in a row on a set, we are also required to have three hours of school there with a teacher. We are all working on our own personal assignments, but it is similar to being in a classroom. There are teachers there to help you if you need help also. Plus, my mom is always nearby, too. It’s different than real school, but it is something I’m glad I have gotten to experience.”
When asked if acting was something he wanted to make a career of, Drew responded “Well, I definitely want to continue doing the background acting for awhile anyway. I’ve had a great time so far with it. It’s fun, and I’ve met a lot of nice people and made new friends from other places. It’s definitely been a great experience. I would like to possibly do some speaking roles in the near future if at all possible. That’s probably my next step. As for making a career out of it, we will see. I want to go to college, and I’d still like to be an architect, but who knows? I may do both.”
Drew encourages anyone wanting to get into acting to explore background acting first. “ackground acting is a good way to learn about the business. You will be on set and see how everything works. You can watch the actors work, and get to know how to do things. Be prepared to do a lot of sitting around and waiting though. Sometimes you can work on one scene for hours because every has to be shot and reshot from different angles. The hours are not the same everyday. Sometimes you may have a 6:00 am call time or earlier, and sometimes it may be 6:00 pm and everything in between. You may get out early, or you make work overtime. When you’re a child actor, you can only work a certain number of hours according to your age though. I think I can work up to 10 hours. There may be days you film a lot, and some days you may not get on camera at all. You have to be prepared for all of this. If you think you want to try it though, you definitely should.”
Be sure to watch upcoming episodes of The Wonder Years as well as Loud House Christmas and The Waltons: Homecoming to catch Drew in the ‘act’!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.