The Knox County Fiscal Court approved a slew of actions during its September meeting, including approving raises for jail employees and setting trick-or-treating times.
The Court first approved the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report for August followed by approval of the 2021-2022 fee schedule for the Knox County Detention Center. New hires for the detention center were also approved.
Inline with the city, the county will hold trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For next week’s Daniel Boone Festival, the Court approved closing the Courthouse on Friday, October 8. The Court also approved resolutions related to House Bill 192 and flex funds through the state highway department.
The Court acknowledged the proclamation of Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day and moved to extend Baker Road (County Road 1183-L).
Tax rates were acknowledged for real property at 10.9, tangible property at 24.42, and motor vehicles and watercraft at 14.0. Special district tax rates were also accepted, these include fire departments, the health department, and ambulance service. The districts’ individual boards set the different rates.
Full-time employees of the Knox County Detention Center will receive a one dollar per hour raise. Part time employees will receive a raise of sixty-two cents on the hour. Full-time employees will be capped at a total of 33 employees, with 10 part-time. To cover the raises, the detention center will send $15,000 per month from the commissary account to the fiscal court.
The Court also approved a project with the Center for Rural Development to expand fiber internet to the community along KY 1527.
