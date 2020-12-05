Two Knox County men were given fresh indictments for their escape from the Knox County Detention Center in July.
Cody Abner, 27, and Tommy Witt, 46, escaped the detention center between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 27. Jailer Mary Hammons told The Mountain Advocate. “Trustees were finishing up sanitizing the jail getting ready for the next day. Staff was busy doing cell checks and other duties leaving the trustees cleaning by themselves,” in the time leading up to their escape. The two reportedly took advantage of a chaotic shift change to sneak out.
Witt would be apprehended on August 10 at a home in Clay County after Clay Sheriff’s Deputies and Kentucky State Troopers acted on a tip from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found Witt on the porch as they pulled up. “He jumped up and ran toward the woods,” Trooper Jarrod Smith said in his report. “As we gained on him, he stopped and put his hands up.” Witt was returned to the Knox County Detention Center on August 31. In addition to a first-degree escape charge, he was also indicted as a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Abner would be caught less than a week after Witt on August 15. Police acted on a tip received by jail staff and arrested Abner along with his mother Karen Abner and girlfriend Danielle Cooper. Karen Abner and Cooper were charged with hindering apprehension in the second degree and obstructing governmental operations.
Abner remains in custody on a total $35,000 bond. Witt is held with no bond.
