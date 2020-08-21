In a release Tuesday from Governor Andy Beshear, it was announced that Knox County Detention Center would be receiving money to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The funding, part of more than $5.7 million in federal funding awarded to public safety agencies, will be distributed among various agencies across the state. Among them is the Knox County Detention Center, which has been tapped to receive $19,980 for cleaning equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons said, “Because of COVID-19, everything has cahnged for everyone. Law enforcement has been especially challenged in trying to keep inmates and officers clean and safe. When we heard about this federal grant, we jumped at the chance to get funds to help with the cost of masks, soap, cleaning supplies, etc. We knew we would need extra money. Rita Wood, a deputy jailer, was the person who worked on this grant gathering data needed to apply. We are very thankful for Rita’s hard work on this grant. We will continue to work hard on keeping our staff and inmates safe.”
Hammons said the last grant to the jail was written in 2018 for a vehicle by David Stewart.
“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”
