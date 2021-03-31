The Knox County Detention Center (KCDC) has received several inquiries lately on when inmate crews will be out picking up trash and performing other beautification tasks like weed eating and cleaning the river. It’s been roughly one year since the coronavirus pandemic caused the Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to suspend the use of inmate laborers.
Jailer Mary Hammons stressed that the safety of the workers, detention center staff, and other inmates is the most important thing to her, “We don’t want anyone to be in physical danger,” she said. She pointed out that things are moving slower to ensure the safety of those in the detention center’s care, “I take the safety and health of the KCDC residents, staff, and community very seriously; to be clear, this is my top priority,” she stated.
“Over the last year, Kentucky has witnessed first-hand the devastating outcomes that can result from lack of planning and precautions in residential facilities,” Hammons said. In Kentucky state prisons alone, 48 inmates and 5 staff have died and nearly 2,000 positive cases have been reported. “KCDC continues to plan, prepare, test, and evaluate every procedure related to inmate programming and care,” said Hammons
In February, KCDC submitted a work plan to the health department and the DOC that would see inmates working in partnership with the Kentucky Highway Department, the agency the jail had been working. The contract between KCDC and the department lapsed oer the summer due to Covid and had not yet been renewed. The new plan was not approved due to current highway department policies, “currently, we are not using inmate crews for any activities in conjunction with our office, due to our current COVID-19 policies. As we see more of our population vaccinated, and if the rates continue downward, we hope to utilize the inmate crews later this year, hopefully by summer. We’re continuing to monitor this situation closely and we will let the County Officials know as soon as possible,” said a highway department spokesman.
KCDC has submitted a revised plan that was approved by the health department and is currently being reviewed by the DOC. “We are waiting for the Department of Corrections to approve our new plan. Again, I take the health and safety of KCDC residents, staff, and community very seriously. It is my top priority and responsibility that all facility and inmate programming not only follows state and federal guidelines, but protects all that it serves,” Hammons stated.
Hammons is hopeful inmate crews will be out soon. In the meantime, she hopes the community will continue to help each other in keeping Knox County clean. “It is critical that we continue to build partnerships that serve our community and have each other’s best interest at heart,” she said. In closing, Hammons stated, “as always, I continue to work diligently to move all KCDC inmate programming and outreach services forward. These are unprecedented times and your patience is greatly appreciated. We will be out soon! Happy Easter! Mary S. Hammons Knox County Jailer.”
Hammons stated shortly before press time that the detention center had been contacted by the highway department about resuming inmate clean up soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.