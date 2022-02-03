Wanton Endangerment was a recurring theme for many of those indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury for January 2022.
Crit “Tommy” Golden was indicted for second-degree manslaughter and two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for a May 9, 2021 crash. Golden’s car reportedly hydroplaned on South KY 11, striking a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Tonya Thompson head-on. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene while Golden was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The January 28 indictment also hit Golden with counts of driving under the influence, driving without a license, and failure to maintain insurance.
39-year-old Mark Hoover was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for pointing a gun at three people and threatening to kill them. He was also hit with three counts to terroristic threatening in the third degree for the November 17, 2021 incident. He has remained in the Knox County Detention Center (KCDC) since his arrest that same day.
A Versailles woman was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after she collided with a Knox County EMS ambulance, injuring two of its occupants. Nyla Smith, 65, was also indicted for driving under the influence, failing to maintain insurance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree for having meth and heroin. Smith was released six hours after her arrest in the later hours of August 6, 2021. A warrant for her arrest was issued with the indictment.
Jeffrey Hammons, 55, was indicted for first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault stemming from a December 13, 2021 incident. Hammons had reportedly been hired to intimidate the victim by the victim’s father and pulled a gun on them after knocking on their door. A fight ensued with the victim able to disarm Hammons and pin him down until law enforcement arrived. Hammons was released following the indictment on January 28 after posting a $5,000 bond.
Robert Crawford, 29, of Scalf was indicted on one count of first-and-second-degree assault after he reportedly stabbed two people on August 1, 2021 following an altercation. He was arrested on August 3 and given a $100,000 bond. He was released on October 27, 2021 after no indictment came; a warrant for his arrest was issued with the January 28, indictment.
21-year-old Michael Lee of Middlesboro was indicted on three first-degree wanton endangerment counts after firing a gun in the direction of three people on November 22, 2021. He was also indicted for fourth-degree assault, giving an officer false information, and as a second-degree persistent felony offender. A separate indictment was handed down for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Lee has remained held at KCDC on a $25,000 bond since his arrest that same day.
Lexington man Jordan Smith, 31, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase on August 18, 2021. Two of those counts come from the passengers in his vehicle while the third is for attempting to strike a police cruiser carrying Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton. Smith eventually ran on foot and was apprehended by the K-9 Chaby; he picked up a count of assault on a service animal in the second-degree for striking the German Shepard. Smith also was indicted for speeding, driving under the influence, fleeing police in the first degree, improper start, and as a persistent felony offender in the second degree. He was released from KCDC on November 1 after not yet being indicted. An arrest warrant was issued on January 28.
Dismissed
The Knox County Grand Jury also dismissed a number of cases, including those against; Karen Abner, Willaim Allen, Brian Ash, Dennis Baker, Darien Bargo, Alonzo Brown, Gordan Harbin, Tina Jones, two against Glenna Mills, Jennifer Mills, Joanne Miracle, Ancil Myrick, William Norris, Anthony Smith, and John Creighton.
Commented
