A Knox County jury convicted a Corbin man on two out of three charges of rape on Monday.
Payton Garrison, 20, was indicted on three counts of rape in the first degree on May 28, 2021. Garrison was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old that same month and two 13-year-olds in 2019. Garrison plead not-guilty to the charges.
On August 8, a jury found Garrison guilty on two of the three counts. Jurors had the option of convicting Garrison on lesser charges of sexual misconduct but found the evidence compelling enough to convict him on two counts of rape in the first degree. Garrison was found not-guilty on the third count.
Sentencing for Garrison is scheduled for September 23. The jury recommended 10 years for each count, to run concurrently. The penalty for Garrison’s conviction ranged from 10 to 20 years for each count.
