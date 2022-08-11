Payton Garrison

A Knox County jury convicted a Corbin man on two out of three charges of rape on Monday.

Payton Garrison, 20, was indicted on three counts of rape in the first degree on May 28, 2021. Garrison was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old that same month and two 13-year-olds in 2019. Garrison plead not-guilty to the charges. 

Recommended for you