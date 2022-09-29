KCEOC, along with Judge Executive Mike Mitchell, and Knox County Clerk Mike Corey held a balloon release in Court Square on Thursday in memory of those lost to childhood cancer.
KCEOC holds balloon release for Childhood Cancer Awareness month
John Dunn
