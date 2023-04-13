Friendships are one of the most precious gifts we can be given in our lifetimes. Sometimes they come out of the most unlikely of places, and sometimes they are there right in front of our eyes. For Kinsley Mills and Sam Buchanan, it almost seems predestined.
This is a relationship that started before Kinsley was even born. Kinsley’s father, Dalton is Sam’s golf coach, however, in his life, like family. The two met when Sam was in middle school. “He has been a big help throughout his life” and “I look up to him like a second dad.” Sam exclaims.
So when Dalton and his wife Neysa found out they were having Kinsley, Sam was quick to ask if he could be the Godfather and from there, a new bond was already born. Once Kinsley arrived, she and Sam were instant friends and that friendship is as strong now as it ever was.
A few months ago, Kinsley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and required months of chemotherapy. Once Sam learned that his friend was going to have to cut her hair, he decided she would not be alone. Sam had been growing his own hair out for months, however, when it came to his friend, some things were more important.
“It was a bittersweet moment to do something for so long. At the same time, if she’s going to do something, I’m going to do it too.”
With that, Sam took it even one step further. For who was better to provide the haircut than Kinsley herself, with the help of her dad.
Through thick and thin and no matter the circumstance, Sam and Kinsley share a friendship that transcends any hardship. “We just have a bond that has always stuck” Sam shares when describing his bond with Kinsley. A bond as strong as ever. A bond that is unbreakable.
