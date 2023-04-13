Friendships are one of the most precious gifts we can be given in our lifetimes. Sometimes they come out of the most unlikely of places, and sometimes they are there right in front of our eyes. For Kinsley Mills and Sam Buchanan, it almost seems predestined.

This is a relationship that started before Kinsley was even born. Kinsley’s father, Dalton is Sam’s golf coach, however, in his life, like family. The two met when Sam was in middle school. “He has been a big help throughout his life” and “I look up to him like a second dad.” Sam exclaims.

