Gwen Smith

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dear to the heart of Gwen Smith.  She knows all too well the importance of self awareness and self care.  Smith clearly remembers back to October 2006.  Her church, Locust Grove, was having its usual monthly Baptist Young Women’s (BYW) Meeting.  At the time, she had become friends with Joyce Pavlovich who was the president of The Tri-County Cancer Coalition.

Smith decided that it would be a great idea to invite Pavlovich to the W.M.U. meeting since it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month.  Pavlovich brought pamphlets to explain the importance of self breast exams and how to perform them.  In addition, the pamphlets gave current statistics of breast cancer in women.  Furthermore, Pavlovich brought manipulative silicone pieces of what a cancerous mass may feel like to the touch.

