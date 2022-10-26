Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dear to the heart of Gwen Smith. She knows all too well the importance of self awareness and self care. Smith clearly remembers back to October 2006. Her church, Locust Grove, was having its usual monthly Baptist Young Women’s (BYW) Meeting. At the time, she had become friends with Joyce Pavlovich who was the president of The Tri-County Cancer Coalition.
Smith decided that it would be a great idea to invite Pavlovich to the W.M.U. meeting since it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pavlovich brought pamphlets to explain the importance of self breast exams and how to perform them. In addition, the pamphlets gave current statistics of breast cancer in women. Furthermore, Pavlovich brought manipulative silicone pieces of what a cancerous mass may feel like to the touch.
Of course, there were lots of laughs among the women who were lamenting the female problems in which they share. One lady admitted that she didn’t give herself a breast exam because she was afraid of actually finding a tumor. This is when Pavlovich reinforced that knowledge is power. The earlier a tumor is found, the more likely a person is to be cured.
Not long after that meeting, Smith accidentally brushed against herself when going to bed. She said she felt a pencil-like shape on her breast. What she found saved her life. Though Smith had not been giving herself breast exams regularly, she now realized something was not right. The mass turned out to be stage 3 cancer. This surprised Smith because she had just had a clear mammogram that year in May.
On December 1, 2006, Smith had a surgery to remove her left breast. She admitted that her greatest fear was that the cancer had spread throughout her body. Fortunately, that fear was unfounded.
Today, Smith is thankful for the 16 years of life that she has happily lived post her cancer removal. She gives God all the credit and is extremely thankful for the support and prayers of her family, church family, and co-workers. Furthermore, she strongly urges all women to do self-breast exams regularly. Smith admits that if she had done so, she might have caught her cancer before it was a stage 3.
