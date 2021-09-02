The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person meeting since February 2020 on Tuesday. The meeting returned to Union College, although many attended via Zoom due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
The guest speaker for the August meeting was Dr. Mike Richey, University of Kentucky Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement. Richey holds two degrees in agriculture from the school where he began as a student over 50 years ago and has held his current position for 17 years.
“I have a fondness in my heart for Knox County,” Richey said in opening. He spoke of the impact the late Raegan Warren had on him and the university. Warren, a Knox Central grad who attended the university before her passing, has two areas of the school’s hospital named for her. Richey spoke about how Knox Central began taking part in UK Dance Blue, a fundraiser for cancer research that has raised over $20 million in her honor. “We appreciate the relationship we’ve had here,” he stated.
Richey spoke about the university and the impact its extension office has had on Knox County and the rest of the state. As the state’s original land-grant university, UK “made education available to the common people,” he said. Richey also expressed excitement in having students return to campus this year.
The centerpiece of Richey’s talk was highlighting upcoming investments in the university through the Kentucky Can Campaign; a $2.1 billion fundraising effort meant to “ensure that more students attend our university without incurring debt, more research and care is created to address our state’s most pressing needs, and greater resources are generated to support the faculty and facilities who make our work together possible,” according to the school’s website.
The new LEADS scholarship is one way Ritchey said the university was working to help with school affordability. “We’ve found that when student have unmet needs of $5,000 or more, they’re more likely to drop out even if they have good grades,” he stated. The scholarship is target by the university at students over the $5,000 mark and aims to cover the difference they owe between what the owe and $5,000.
“There is a shortage of practitioners in this area,” Richey said referring to a need for more medical professionals in Knox County and the surrounding counties. The university plans to spend over 200 million dollars on a new medical education facility, doubling their student capacity to 1,000. The school also plans to add 2,000 more spots for engineering student by renovating exiting facilities.
