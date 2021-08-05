Catalytic Converter Theft

Deputies recovered the U-Haul Allen had rented for four hours for the purpose of stealing its catalytic converter.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Barbourville man they say was cutting the catalytic converter off of the U-Haul truck that he had rented Friday.

William Allen, 39, was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of the value over $500, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to a residence on Ky. 2417, off of Old Barbourville Hwy., in response to a complaint of a man in the process of cutting the catalytic converter off of a U-Haul.

“When the deputies arrived at the location, they observed the U-Haul and the man underneath it,” Stewart stated noting that upon further investigation, deputies learned that Allen had rented the U-Haul approximately four hours prior from Corbin Storage U-Haul for the purpose of stealing the catalytic converter.

“The catalytic converter had been removed and was later recovered from the truck of a vehicle near the U-Haul,” Stewart said adding that deputies recovered the reciprocating saw used to cut the catalytic converter from the truck.

Stewart said Allen had purchased a straight piece of flexible pipe to reconnect the exhaust system on the truck so the theft would go undetected when the truck was returned.

