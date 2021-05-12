We are blessed to have a relationship between the Knox County Detention Center and Knox County Skills U with a shared vision of educational success for the members of our community. While united in optimism, the possibility of growing a strong adult education program in our jail was highly unlikely as we faced the obstacle of a seemingly simple problem: a classroom. The Knox County Detention Center was beyond crowded, forcing our inmates out of the opportunity to achieve their General Education Diploma. With the new jail facility underway, Jailer Mary Hammons ensured that the design included a space specifically intended for education. This time was used to plan a solid program that could effectively be implemented once the transition was complete. With eager hearts, the community partnership yielded a program that sparked the motivation in inmates.
Unfortunately, after only a couple of months, classes were canceled. The world was faced with a pandemic that brought everything to a screeching halt. A crisis that kept Skills U instructors from stepping foot into that brand new classroom for a whole year. Kentucky met the crisis with a standing offer of FREE OFFICIAL TESTING, followed by ONLINE TESTING. Knox Skills U immediately took advantage of this opportunity with the students who came to the program through the main center. However, this made no difference for the corrections program. No one could come out of the jail, and no one in.
A year later, with vaccinations and loosening rules, the class slowly resumed. Very small groups met first, through zoom meetings, and later, through in-person classes. Instructors found ambitious students. Some who had even remained in practice with math materials given before the shutdown. The inmates had done their homework and returned to class with strong motive, focus, and questions. After a few concentrated math classes, KCDC and Skills U staff, and the inmates lunged at the chance to test online. Two small conference rooms in the jail made perfect testing rooms that met the criteria required by GED Test Officials.
One student, in particular, Tiffany Cheek, was one of the first two to test. Tiffany had two tests left to pass. She knocked the language arts test out with ease, but the other test was the one she dreaded the most: math. The online version of the math is a tad more of a challenge because one, it’s math, and two, you use an online scratchpad to work problems out, writing with a computer mouse- no paper and pencil. Despite that fact and having a rough week, Tiffany was able to sink all of her hard work and dedication into a 2-hour test and aced the math, and complete her GED!
Knox County Detention Center became the second jail in the whole country to offer official online testing and the second county in the state to obtain a GED, breaking the chains that bound the program more than a year ago. Class is still in session three times weekly at the jail. Students are moving toward their goal of graduating with their diploma, and Knox County continues to grow in community partnership with a semblance of hope.
