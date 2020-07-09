A little over a week after announcing the largest cluster of COVID-19 cases in Knox County, the nursing home that saw 47 residents and eight staffers test positive has announced that five of its residents have died.
In a statement from Christian Health Center Tuesday, it was announced that five of the 47 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had passed away, but four of those residents were already in end-of-life care, such as hospice or comfort care. Those four were 85 and suffered from advanced heart failure or advanced Alzheimer’s disease. The fifth resident was 96 years old and also suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s disease.
“Any death is a tragedy and the loss is felt by family, friends and our staff. The Christian Health Center is a critical part of our region’s healthcare system and we appreciate the support and prayers from the community as we work diligently to combat the virus,” said Mary Lynn Spalding, CEO and President of Christian Care Communities.
The release went on to say that all residents and their families were aware of their natural decline in health prior to the virus outbreak.
The news of Knox County’s first COVID-related deaths comes on the heels of unflattering reports that have painted Knox County in a dim light.
Just when businesses, churches and routine life started returning to what was considered close to normal, positive COVID-19 cases have begun spiking in Knox and surrounding counties. The news has brought unwelcome attention to the area in light of the rise in coronavirus cases.
A study released by Harvard University over the weekend listed Knox County as the worst-performing county in the state during the past week, with 23.4 cases per 100,000 people. Comparatively, Jefferson County, Kentucky’s most populous county with three-quarters of a million people, saw just 4.5 cases per 100,000 people during the same time-frame.
According to the statistical website, covidactnow.org, Knox County’s infection rate stands at 1.4% as of Tuesday. The number doesn’t seem high, but compared to nationally-known COVID hot-spots such as Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach and the state of Florida, Knox County’s ranking is worse than either of those locations. It should be noted, however, that not every county is faithfully reporting updated data, so the statistical information is only based on what is available. For example, Bell County has zero data showing on the site.
Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains said she is encouraged by the numbers of community-spread cases in Knox County, with only 14 people contracting the virus from an unidentified source. Only nine people reported known exposure to a positive case; six were tested for pre-op but were asymptomatic; and eight people tested positive associated with travel outside of the state.
Rains said there are 52 currently-active cases, with 35 having recovered, and five deceased.
One complaint often lodged when a new case is reported is the lack of identifying information, such as if a business, church or medical facility was associated with a positive case. When asked why more specific details aren’t made available by KCHD when reports are made, Rains responded, “When a case is investigated, the risk to the public is assessed. Depending on the risk assessment, the determination is then made whether or not to release that information publicly. If the risk is determined to be extremely low, then that information is not publicly reported. Sometimes a business/church will choose to notify its customers or congregation out of courtesy rather than out of necessity. KCHD wants to respect the autonomy of our cases to the greatest extent possible. Especially in small communities, releasing several demographic factors can lead to that case potentially being identified.” Identifying a COVID-positive individual publicly would be a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA).
Another area of concern is reporting of false-positive cases, where someone initially tests positive, but then was found to be negative with further testing. When case totals are reported, false-positive cases are still considered in the total number.
“Based upon guidelines by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), false positives are not considered,” said Rains. “Even if someone tests negative immediately following a positive test, that person is still considered to be positive and all epidemiological tracing is still conducted on that case.”
According to Rains, more than 1,700 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Knox County. Rapid testing is available through First Care in Corbin. “This is an antigen-based test that gives results in approximately 15 minutes,” said Rains.
While no further restrictions have been imposed on gatherings or businesses in Kentucky, Rains recommends for people to continue practicing social distancing and masking recommendations. Currently, guidelines set by the Beshear administration limit groups to 50 people or less, and church gatherings are limited to 50% capacity.
Following CDC guidelines for hand-washing, social-distancing, avoiding people who are sick, wearing masks, covering coughs and sneezes, and thorough cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces in the home and workplace are all proper ways to help avoid COVID-19 infection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.