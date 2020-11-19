Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett along with Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Tommy Houston, shift Sgt. John Inman, and Detective Richard Dalrymple arrested three individuals early Wednesday morning November 18, 2020 at approximately 5:13 AM.
The arrests occurred at two locations after Deputy Landry Collett conducted a traffic stop on a black colored Pontiac G6 observed weaving on the roadway on Ky 1006 in London . During the stop the driver- Tyler Bright and a male passenger John Mills were found in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, and Xanax. During the roadside investigation the driver attempted to flee on foot during the investigation but was quickly apprehended. Both driver and passenger were arrested.
As a drug investigation continued, deputies located a female subject Brittany Caldwell at a motel room in London and found her in possession of drug paraphernalia which resulted in a search warrant being obtained and executed there. Sheriff's deputies and detectives found this subject in possession of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, Lsd, used hypodermic syringes, plastic bags, and a large amount of US currency.
The three arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver of the car in the initial traffic stop Tyler Lee Bright age 24 of Mary Payne Ln., Barbourville, KY charged with careless driving. In addition, this subject was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Passenger in the car John Christopher Mills age 50 of Morris Ln., Heidrick, KY charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
- The occupant at the motel in London identified as Brittany Marie Caldwell age 29 of Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, GA charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – second offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – LSD; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations and arrests will continue in Laurel County.
