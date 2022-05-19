Two out of three Knox Countians arrested in London on April 29 are facing criminal complaints in federal court.
On April 29 at around 9 p.m. the 75/80 Interdiction Team arrested three individuals from Knox County on the I-75 exit ramp at KY 192. The arrested were Frances Zadrozny, 47, of Trosper; Brian Osborne, 42, of Artmeus; and Jessica Cathers, 35, of Flat Lick. Criminal complaints against Osborne and Zadrozny were filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Kentucky on May 6.
The complaints against Osborne and Zadrozny list two charges. Conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and possession, with the intent to distribute, methamphetamine. During the April 29 arrest, Zadrozny was reportedly found with nine ounces of meth while Osborne had roughly an ounce himself.
According to the complaints, the Cathers had agreed to take Osborne and Zadrozny to Louisville where they would purchase methamphetamine to bring back to Knox County. Cathers would be paid $100 and be given an eighth of an ounce of meth.
As of press time, only Zadrozny and Osborne are the subjects of the federal complaints.
