Three Knox Countians were indicted this month by the Laurel County Grand Jury in two separate cases.
Timothy Storms, 35, and Lindsey Welliver, 25, were indicted for an incident from October of 2021. On October 13, 2021 London Police conducted a traffic stop just after 1:00 a.m. A K-9 unit arrived during the stop and alerted to the driver’s side front door of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded black scales and over two grams of suspected meth. A needle was also found in Welliver’s purse. Both denied knowledge of the drugs and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Both Storms and Welliver were indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, possession of a controlled substance second-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Storms was also indicted as a persistent felony offender in the second-degree. Welliver faces two other counts, failure to signal and as first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jeffery Cox, 45, of Flat Lick was indicted on four counts stemming from last September. On September 14, 2021 Cox was pulled over after driving with a covered-up plate. The female driver was described in police records as “nervous acting.” The woman was asked to step out of the car but showed no signs of impairment. She reportedly told police that she and the passengers were coming from a truck stop and had been previously charged with drug trafficking. A K-9 unit arrived and alerted to the rear passenger’s door. A search uncovered suspected heroine in Cox’s wallet and over two grams of meth behind the back seat. After speaking with all the passengers, it was determined by law enforcement that the drugs belonged to Cox.
Cox was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and as a first-degree persistent felony offender.
