The Knox County American Veterans and Patriots hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the American Legion Post 39 Saturday. The dinner was specifically hosted for underprivileged families and the homeless. Donations of clothing, blankets, and more were accepted as well ahead of the chilly winter season.
Commander of the Knox County American Veterans and Patriots, John Goley, was elated with the turnout, and called helping people in the community “an honor and a blessing.”
“We felt honored and blessed to be able to help our community and help those in need,” he said. “We’re hoping to make this an annual thing. We want to do more than dinner as well. We want to make it so that if anyone is struggling with things like: clothing, blankets, and anything else, we can help them get some of those necessities.”
“We had great donations this year,” he added. “We hope to continue that in the future. If anyone would like to help and donate, they can contact us through our Facebook page easily at Knox County American Veterans and Patriots. Anything people need, we will try to do for them. This was truly a great, great blessing.”
The Knox County American Veterans and Patriots would like to extend a special thank you to Jerry Messer and the Barbourville Ministerial Association and Rev. Leonard Lester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.