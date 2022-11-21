KCAVAP
The Knox County American Veterans and Patriots hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the American Legion Post 39 Saturday. The dinner was specifically hosted for underprivileged families and the homeless. Donations of clothing, blankets, and more were accepted as well ahead of the chilly winter season. 

Commander of the Knox County American Veterans and Patriots, John Goley, was elated with the turnout, and called helping people in the community “an honor and a blessing.” 

