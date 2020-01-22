Officials with the Knox County Public Schools have announced that school is canceled on Thursday, January 23 and Friday, January 24, 2020. Both days will be non-traditional instruction days.
According to Frank Shelton, public information officer for the district, the decision was based on continued low attendance due to influenza.
"Closing on Thursday and Friday will give our students and staff an opportunity to stay home and get well without spreading the virus," said Shelton.
"It will also give our custodial staff extra time to thoroughly clean classrooms and other common areas of buildings."
In addition to canceling school, Shelton stated that all regular season athletic games and practices are canceled as well. He said attendance at 7th grade state basketball tournament and high school Governor's Cup will be held as scheduled.
