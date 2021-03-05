Knox County Democrat Women’s Club is continuing their service to Knox County’s underserved groups. For March, 2021, their community service project focuses on women at the Knox County Detention Center.
Women leaving the judicial system often face hardships, from lack of money to homelessness. KCDWC assembles a backpack filled with hygiene and personal care items, a personal lap throw and information on public resources available to them as they leave the facility.
The Knox County Detention Center keeps a library for inmates use and accepts donations of paperback books for loan in the center. KCDWC contributes to the Knox County Detention Center’s library with a variety paper backs throughout the year.
If you would like to help KCDWC with any of these community service projects please visit their Facebook page, Knox County Democrat Women’s Club and message us or contact Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer at seriousuu@ yahoo.com or 606-546-3940.
KCDWC appreciates all donations, both goods/services and money toward purchases of items to be used in community service projects. We welcome new members and meet monthly by Zoom.
April’s KCDWC community service project will be collecting donations of nutrition and hygiene items for the elderly in the area. The donations will include bed chucks, Depends and Ensure or similar products.
You are invited to join this energetic and community based group of women who are working to create a positive difference to make Knox County a better place to live and grow. Checks can be made out to Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club and mailed to 1258 Swan Pond Rd Barbourville, KY 40906.
