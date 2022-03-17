This February Knox County Democrat Women elected new officers for the 2022-2023 period. Elected were President, Deborah Ferguson Payne; Vice-President: Melissa Newman; Secretary: Lois Renfro Morris and Treasurer: Tammy Ferguson Baker. All new officers began their duties this past month. During March, the newest officers and the women in attendance voted to prepare backpacks for women currently in the Knox County Detention Center. These backpacks contain personal hygiene essentials as well as other necessary items. Earlier in February, the Community Support group gathered to prepare over 200 Valentines for the Knox County Rehabilitative Center’s residents and staff. Each month this community focused group of women implements a much needed Community Project. The Knox-Whitley County Animal Shelter was the recipient of much needed supplies earlier in the year. Some of the group earlier volunteered to work at the Shelter.
If you would like to become a part of this dynamic group of women, please call Debbie Ferguson, President or Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, past President. Both can be reached on Facebook.
