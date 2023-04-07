Knox County doing its part for Autism Awareness Month

April is recognized worldwide as ‘Autism Awareness Month’ and in Knox County it is no different.
Throughout the month there will be multiple events to help bring awareness towards the cause within the local community.
April is recognized worldwide as ‘Autism Awareness Month’ and in Knox County it is no different.
Throughout the month there will be multiple events to help bring awareness towards the cause within the local community.
One of those events is the “Autism Awareness Game” which is a high school baseball game between Knox Central and Pineville on April 11 at 6PM.
All proceeds from this game will be going towards the Knox County Autism Foundation.
The Knox County Autism Foundation will also be hosting ‘The Aumazing Race” on April 29.
This will be a 5K walk/run that will begin and end at the Knox County Courthouse at 2PM.
The early registration fee is $25 which includes a t-shirt with race day registration set a $30 (t-shirt not guaranteed).
There will also be superhero themed best costume awards handed out for those 12 and under, team costume, pet costume, and adult costume.
“This community event will raise funds to help the mission statement to partner with local leaders, organizations, and area schools to create educational opportunities and success for individuals with autism, while fostering support and engagement of their families” said the foundation in a newsletter.
The foundation is currently seeking community sponsors for the event.
For more information, you can visit the Knox County Autism Foundation Facebook page.
