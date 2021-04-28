Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) is bringing hill climb racing to Pine Mountain State Park. One Knox County racer took time to discuss this weekend’s event, the first of its kind in the area.
Bill Parrott has been in the racing game for three decades. While he’s competed in circle track racing and at the drag strip, road racing is his bread and butter. “I like the longer courses and going both ways. It reminds me of driving on the backroads,” he said. This weekend, he’s set to race in what organizers hope will be the first annual Pine Mountain HillClimb.
Parrott has long wanted to race a hillclimb and always though the state park, located just 30 minutes from Barbourville, would be a perfect spot. “I kind of got lucky that they put it together there and it’s so close to home,” he said. The race is a collaboration of various groups including the East Tennessee, Blue Ridge, and Central Carolinas regions of the SCCA. Bell County Tourism, Grassroots Motorsports, and the community group Backroads of Appalachia have also worked to make the event happen.
Hillclimb racing is a time trial event, meaning drivers will race up the course individually with the winner having the fastest time. Unlike other races that take place on dedicated tracks, hillclimb events run on closed public roads. The Pine Mountain course will be roughly 1.5 miles and Parrott expects some 75 drivers to compete in the two day event. Because of the added risk, hillclimb cars like Parrott’s Mini Cooper are outfitted with roll cages, safety harnesses, and other measures.
This weekend’s race will not feature spectators due to Covid-19. Organizers and racers however hope to keep coming back to Pineville. Parrott believes the event can become a major tourism draw, as do local officials. A meet and greet for many of the drivers featuring several of the cars will occur in downtown Pineville at 4 p.m. Friday. Racing will take place starting around 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and running until around 4 p.m.
