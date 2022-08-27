The Knox County EMS held a dedication ceremony on Saturday morning, honoring those who lost their lives while serving as first responders in Knox County. Dolly Burnette sang the National Anthem and Amazing Grace prior to an invocation by Pastor Matt Cobb.
Other speakers included: Denny Jordan, Joe Bradshaw, Steve Jones, and Gerald Baker. Families of the lost first responders were recognized, as well as the individuals themselves. Current employees and members of their families were recognized as well.
