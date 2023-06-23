On June 21, the Knox County Sheriff's Department was dispatched out in regards to a domestic violence complaint.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who advised that Scotty McVey, 38, entered the room that she and her infant child was located and “went crazy” cussing her and calling her derogatory names while demanding she do something with the infant child due to crying.
The victim advised law enforcement that she then made a bottle and began to feed the infant when McVeygrabbed the bottle from her hand and squeezed formula into the small child's face before throwing the bottle at the victim to which it struck the infant on the head.
Both the victim and infant had visible marks.
Knox EMS transported both victims to the Barbourville ARH ER for treatment while an officer requested Knox County 911 to make contact with the Knox County Department of Community Based Services and to meet at Barbourville ARH ER for further interviewing.
Shortly after, the original caller called back to law enforcement and advised that MacVey was back on the premises.
Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies made contact with McVey and he was placed under arrest for charges of fourth degree assault, third degree terroristic threatening, and first degree criminal abuse.
McVey was transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he was lodged and held on a $5,000 cash bond.
