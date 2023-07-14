According to a Laurel Sheriff’s Office press release that was released on July 6, Laurel County Sheriff’s Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Jason Blevins, 38, of Gray on the morning of July 5.
The arrest occurred off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway in a business parking lot approximately 11 miles south of London.
Sgt. Reeves was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject who was supposedly passed out behind some bushes near a business in the area.
Upon arrival at the scene, Sgt. Reeves located the subject and upon awakening him, determined that he was under the influence.
Blevins stated that he had used unknown drugs earlier and advised Sgt. Reeves that he had been in prison for assault and threatened that he would assault him.
Upon arrest, Blevins kicked Sgt. Reeves and continued to fight before being taken into custody.
Other deputies as well as officers from the London City Police arrived on the scene to assist Sgt. Reeves.
Blevins was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second degree assault, and third degree police officer is the victim menacing.
Blevins was transported to and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
