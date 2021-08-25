A Knox County man is in custody after being arrested Tuesday morning following reports of a loud noise resembling a gunshot or firework.
Barbourville Police Officers Hunter Luttrell and Stefan Middleton and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones responded to the noise at Jackson Manor Apartments in Barbourville just before 2 a.m. Upon arrival, witnesses told them where the noise came from. When they shined their lights that way, they spotted 37-year-old Lloyd Brock of Swan Pond Road running. Brock refused commands from the officers to stop and, according to his arrest report, “turned his body and bladed himself and presented a black object resembling a firearm.” He was also said to be carrying a lightly colored bag in his hands.
Brock reportedly fell while running and rolled before getting back up and continuing on. He then fell into a creek bed before heading toward the Knoxwood and Maplewood apartment complex. Jones tracked a set of foot prints to building 800 and noticed one apartment had a busted-out window but was unoccupied.
As Luttrell made contact with the landlord, a witness came downstairs and informed them that someone had knocked on their neighbor’s door and pushed his way inside when it was opened while saying “the law was after him.”
The resident of the apartment Brock entered reportedly told him to leave several times and that he did not want his children hurt. Brock became irate but was calmed by the resident who offered him water and a pillow. Brock is said to have then laid in the floor and began to vomit. The resident then ran outside to notify law enforcement.
Brock was found by the law in the kitchen floor and described as “extremely under the influence of intoxicants.” He reportedly stated that he was running from the lights earlier and had used his hat to block the light. He added that he may have had a bottle in his hands when pointing at the officers earlier; no firearm was found in the area as of press time. Brock stated that he was a habitual meth user and had been up for three days. He also claimed to know the resident of the apartment he entered but did not know his name, only his father’s. Brock claimed he was unaware of what he was doing due to being paranoid from narcotics.
Brock is set to be arraigned on August 26. He is charged with four counts of unlawful imprisonment, second degree burglary, public intoxication, and first degree fleeing police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.