A Barbourville man is charged with strangulation and assault following an incident on Saturday. The man claimed to police however that the victim’s version of events was not truthful.
Barbourville Police were advised by the victim at around 3 p.m. that she and the man had been arguing over his children. The victim stated that Eric Mills, 28, screamed at her that she was not the mother of the children and began to assault her. Mills allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and bit her on the head. The victim also claimed that Mills had her on the ground while she had her two-month-old child in her arms.
The arrest citation from the incident states that the victim had red marks around her neck and on her arm. Mills reportedly grabbed the two-month-old at one point, causing a bruise. The victim took the child to Barbourville ARH for treatment. Mills left with his two children while the victim was left with the two-month-old and another child she had with Mills. The victim called the police after Mills left and filed for and emergency protective order for her and her children. Social services also met with the victim and child at the hospital.
Police caught up with Mills at around 8:30 p.m. at another residence. Mills’ arrest citation states that he told police the incident had happened at roughly 1 p.m. and not when the victim had called. Mills advised that he had caught the victim talking to another man the night before and that after an argument he told her he was leaving the next morning.
Mills claimed to police that as he was attempting to leave, the victim hit him with something in the back of the head. He also stated that she attempted to kick him as he tried to load up his television. He stated that he decided to leave the TV after an argument and that the victim rushed at him with the two-month-old in her arms. Mills continued that he raised his hand to protect himself, causing it to hit the victim’s throat. He also stated that the victim fell while trying to hit him, causing the bruise on the child’s leg, and that he never struck her.
Mills was arrested and charged with second degree strangulation and two fourth degree assault charges. He was arraigned on Monday and remains held on a $5,000 bond as of press time. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 14.
