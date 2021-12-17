Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an incident Monday evening after a man allegedly stuck a loaded shotgun in another’s face. Witnesses say the assailant claimed he’d been sent by the victim’s father to “scare” him.
When deputies arrived, they found Jeffrey Hammons, 55, pinned down on the front porch by the victim. The victim reportedly told deputies he didn’t want to let Hammons go because he’d had multiple firearms and may have another. Hammons was cuffed and placed under arrest.
According to Hammons’ arrest report, he had knocked on the victim’s front door and stuck a shotgun in their face when it opened. The victim however knocked the shotgun from Hammons’ hands and pinned him to the porch. In the scuffle, a double barrel .22 pistol fell from Hammons’ pocket. While the victim held Hammons down, his girlfriend secured the weapons.
Deputies recovered both the pistol and 16-gauge shotgun from the scene with rounds in the chamber. According to the victim and other witnesses, Hammons repeatedly stated that the victim’s father had hired him to “scare” the victim. The victim also stated that he had taken out an EPO on his father the week before as well as an eviction order.
Hammons was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains as of press time on a $5,000 bond. He is charged with fourth degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment.
