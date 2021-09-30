The pandemic hasn’t slowed down sisters Fern Ledford and Agnes Stacy. Staying at home has given them more time to do handiwork and prepare for the upcoming Daniel Boone Festival. For many years, Fern had booths at DBF, NIBROC, the Appalachian Festival in Cincinnati and other festivals, but COVID-19 put all of those on hold until now.
Fern and Agnes are lifelong residents of Knox County and have been involved in several organizations and charities through the years.
A cancer survivor, Fern has donated quilts to the Knox Co. Cancer Patient Fund and will do so again this year. Her quilts have won many awards and she was awarded the Heritage Medal of Honor at the Appalachian Festival in 2018.
“Each festival gets a bit harder to do, and this DBF may be my last,” says Fern, due to the effort it takes to prepare and manage a booth. Because of that and to make up for lost income from canceled events, she will be offering her handmade award-winning quilts at substantial discounts this year. “You’ll never find a hand-cut, hand-pieced, hand-quilted masterpiece for less. It takes hundreds, sometimes over a thousand hours to make each quilt. Many sizes, styles, and colors will be available” says Agnes.
