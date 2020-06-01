The 2020 Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards themselves were recently announced for Knox County Schools
Olivia Holstein teaches at Central Elementary School. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Literacy P-5 from Eastern Kentucky University in 2011. She earned her master of arts degree from the University of the Cumberlands in 2016. She earned her Rank I, Teacher Leader from Union College in 2019 as well as her National Board Certification. She is a 1998 graduate of Barbourville Independent High School.
Kevin Merida teaches math for 7-8th grades at Knox County Middle School where he has taught since 2010. From Union College, he received his Bachelor of Science in Middle School Education in 2010 and his master of arts degree in 2015. He is a 2005 graduate of Knox Central High School.
Jonathan Stephens teaches 9th-12th grade chemistry at Lynn Camp High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Plant Science with minors in plant pathology and agronomy from Penn State University in 2018. He is a 2014 graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
