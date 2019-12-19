The Knox County Teen Court held a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, December 17. Teen court is available for first-time juvenile offenders eligible for diversion. Sentences can include community service, doing school presentations, and serving on the Teen Court jury.
More than a dozen members were sworn in during the ceremony overseen by District Judge W. “Skip” Hammons. Hammons opened the ceremony by thanking the kid, their parents, and the many people that make the program possible. Hammons himself volunteers his time for the court. “If I was to use and emoji it’d be Strong and 100,” Hammons said, drawing smiles from the kids.
“I thought it’d be just like Legally Blonde,” said participant Cadence Spencer. She was one of two members who spoke before the crowd about the program. She added that she learned a lot and Hammons praised her growth in the program.
Erica Griffith with the Knox CDW Office told the audience more about the program itself. Knox County is one of only 26 Kentucky counties offering Teen Court. A central premise of the program is that juvenile offenders will be more responsive to a jury of their peers. Over 17,000 students have gone through the state program since it began in 1992.
The members of Teen Court closed the night with a mock trial following their swearing in. The students fill most of the different courtroom roles including jury, prosecution, and bailiff among others. Hammons presided of the mock trial in which the defendant was sentenced to serve on three Teen Court juries and write an apology letter.
