Knox County’s newest attorney was sworn in Tuesday morning at the Knox County Courthouse by the honorable W.L.“Skip” Hammons. Hannah Mills was sworn in as the newest attorney in Knox County.
Knox County's newest attorney: Hannah Mills
- John Dunn | Community Editor
- Updated
