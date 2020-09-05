Members wore colorful and creatively designed hats while drinking tea at the Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club 6th Annual Scholarship Reception Tea, first ever one held virtually on August 10, 2020, in honor of Miss Taylor Elizabeth McRight.
The Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club Annual Scholarship winner for 2020 was Taylor Elizabeth McRight a Senior at Knox Central High School. During the program honoring Taylor, she was required to read an essay she had written entitled Why I’m a Democrat as part of her Scholarship packet. After being introduced by her Grandmother, Taylor read her essay with poise and grace as she described her reasons for being a Democrat.
During her four years at Knox Central High School, Taylor was involved with: Link Crew for 2 years, FAST (Family and School Together,) Winterguard (a synchronized dance team), and National Honors Society. She also served in the Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club as photographer and youth assistant to the President. In the 2020 Primary Election, Taylor served as a Democrat Election Officer. This fall Taylor is planning on attending Northern Kentucky University majoring in Biological Sciences.
The Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Debbie Payne and Tammy Baker, guidance counselor at Knox Central High School, for their help in selecting a worthy candidate. Knox County Democrat Women are indeed proud to have Miss Taylor Elizabeth McRight to represent their organization.
