The Knox County Detention Center is leading the way in the fight against Covid-19 and other biohazards with the coming addition of the first ultraviolet cleaner used in Kentucky’s correction centers.
UV light has been used in hospitals and other settings for over 20 years to sterilize surfaces. The technology has recently become available to corrections facilities and, according to a Knox Detention spokesperson the first facility in the state to get one will be the Knox County Detention Center. For being first in the state, the detention center received a fourth year on the machine’s warranty and eight extra bulbs per year.
The machine reportedly kills 99.99% of pathogens within 1000 square feet in just seven minutes. In addition to killing SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, it also kills MRSA, bed bugs, and numerous other hazards. The UV light kills everything not just on surfaces, but in the air.
The $35,000 cleaner was purchased using funds from the commissary as it “benefits all the inmates,” per the spokesperson.
The detention center is also in the process of grant applications related to fighting Covid-19 for around $10,000 that would go toward the machine.
