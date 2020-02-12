A Knox County family took in a truck driver who became stranded during last week’s flooding. The man, originally form Nepal, lives in Arkansas with his wife and child.
Raj Tiwari became trapped by rising waters on Ky. 229 during last week’s historic flooding. With nowhere to go but his truck, he was taken in by Carolyn and Kenneth Smith. When Tiwari called his company about the situation, they worried he was without food; a point Carolyn Smith quickly contested. During his stay the Smith’s provided home cooked meals including biscuits and gravy, fried bologna, and sandwiches provided by neighbors.
Carolyn Smith stated they treated Tiwari how the “Lord would want him treated.” A former trucker himself, Kenneth Smith said he hoped others would do the same for him in that situation. Tiwari was finally able to get unstuck on Saturday morning and headed back toward London.
Tiwari stated he wished to “repay the Smiths for their hospitality if he ever returns to the area.” He later got the Smiths’ number from his company’s dispatch and gave Carolyn Smith a call at home to thank her as well as calling Kenneth Smith at work. As of this writing Tiwari was looking forward to returning to his family and telling them about his stay. He currently plans to return to Nepal for a time in 2022 before coming back to the United States.
