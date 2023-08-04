Teresa Black, Corbin, one count of first degree trafficking a controlled substance, one count of trafficking in a legend drug first offense, one count of second degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana.
Christopher Scott Ledington, Corbin, one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles W. Elliott Jr., Lily, one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
Ronald Derek Cole, Corbin, one count of third degree burglary.
Scotty Michael Mason, Pineville, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of the value of $10,000 or more.
Kimberly Joy Martin, Williamsburg, one count of first degree wanton endangerment.
Jackie Ray Smith, Nicholasville, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of first degree persistent felony offender, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of persistent felony offender.
Kenneth Justin Hooker, Barbourville, one count of failure to sex offender registration, one count of first degree persistent felony offender.
William Rouse Tucker III, Cannon, one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, one count of first degree persistent felony offender.
Larry Stayrook, Corbin, one count of fourth degree assault, one count of second degree criminal mischief.
