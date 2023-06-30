On May 28th Knox JROTC took 15 Cadets to Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg TN. Camp Davy Crockett is a Boy Scout Camp but every year before the Boy Scout troop arrive Camp is reserved for JROTC schools from three states to enjoy all aspects that the camp has to offer. Knox JROTC is part of the 7th Brigade out of Fort Knox and many of the Schools are from 4th Brigade out of Fort Bragg NC.
Camp life daily activities begin with training such as swimming as well as getting swim qualified. Once they are qualified as swimmers they can participate in activities such as Canoe, Kayak, paddle boarding, and swimming exercises such as drown proofing and basic water lifesaving.
Next (scheduled location times change daily) they will go to the air rifle range and compete for awards such as quarter and dime awards according to their shot groupings. Cadets strive all week to excel and achieve these awards. Next up is archery where they will compete for the same kind of awards.
Next order of training will be what is called COPE upper and lower with different obstacles and training. COPE ( Challenging Outdoor Personal Experiences) is truly a confidence building area. Cadets at lower COPE participate in rock wall climbing, zip lining, rappelling, as well as numerous team building exercises. They then go to what is called upper Cope which consists of 4 different high rope obstacles. One particular favorite is called the “Flying Squirrel” and it is just like it sounds. One Cadet is in a harness running one direction and there are 8 Cadets pulling the rope through a pulley going the opposite direction. It then launches the single Cadet into the air which is hooked to a harness and an overhead cable. Then they will climb a 30 foot pole (in a harness with a belay of course) and stand on top of the pole and jump off and try to hit a suspended ball.
Next order of classes are First Aid as well as Land Navigation. New this year at camp was the addition of survival skills. Cadets learn how to build shelters, make fire, signal with mirrors, tie different knots and generally learn to survive in the wild.
Everything about camp is to teach the Cadets self confidence and to give them leadership training. Cadets take turns daily being in a leadership role. Cadets have said that the camp was a turning point in their life as it gave them confidence they never realized they had. No electronics are allowed by Cadets at camp. They learn how to communicate in person again.
