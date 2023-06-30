On May 28th Knox JROTC took 15 Cadets to Camp Davy Crockett in Whitesburg TN. Camp Davy Crockett is a Boy Scout Camp but every year before the Boy Scout troop arrive Camp is reserved for JROTC schools from three states to enjoy all aspects that the camp has to offer. Knox JROTC is part of the 7th Brigade out of Fort Knox and many of the Schools are from 4th Brigade out of Fort Bragg NC.

Camp life daily activities begin with training such as swimming as well as getting swim qualified. Once they are qualified as swimmers they can participate in activities such as Canoe, Kayak, paddle boarding, and swimming exercises such as drown proofing and basic water lifesaving.

