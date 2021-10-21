A Barbourville man is held on a $10,000 bond after he reportedly attempted to burglarize several Court Square businesses and approached officers with a knife.
Barbourville Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. concerning a male subject attempting to break-in to businesses in downtown. Officers met with a witness who advised that the man had gone down Cole’s Court toward liberty street. The subject, 41-year-old James Logan, was found walking down Daniel Boone Drive shortly after.
Logan’s arrest report states that he came toward the officers with an open knife after they made contact; not dropping the blade until being ordered to do so numerous times. Logan reportedly became combative as he was being placed in handcuffs. At one point he pinned an officer’s hand between his cuffs and duty belt, leading to minor injuries.
After Logan was detained a used needle was found in his back pocket. His arrest report describes him as being unsteady and unable to stop moving among other common side effects of methamphetamine use.
Witness testimony states that Logan attempted to break into at least five structures on the Court Square including a restaurant, law offices, and apartments. He is charged with five counts of third degree burglary, third degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, public intoxication, menacing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.