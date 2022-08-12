Arrest
via Google Images

A Knox County man remains in custody after leading police on a chase on August 3.

Officer Karl Middleton observed a Maroon Pontiac G6 turning without a signal onto KY 3439 at around 9:30 p.m. The G6 reportedly began swerving into oncoming traffic and accelerated when Middleton attempted to make contact. The Pontiac turned down Higgins Hollow Road at a high rate of speed. The car went around a corner and off the road, damaging a mailbox and flower bed before going into a ditch.

