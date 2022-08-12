A Knox County man remains in custody after leading police on a chase on August 3.
Officer Karl Middleton observed a Maroon Pontiac G6 turning without a signal onto KY 3439 at around 9:30 p.m. The G6 reportedly began swerving into oncoming traffic and accelerated when Middleton attempted to make contact. The Pontiac turned down Higgins Hollow Road at a high rate of speed. The car went around a corner and off the road, damaging a mailbox and flower bed before going into a ditch.
Middleton and Officer Eric Martin were approaching the vehicle when the driver, 39-year-old Steven Roark, reportedly fled up an embankment through some trees. Roark’s arrest report states he attempted to enter a residence but continued to run after spotting the officers. He then tried to enter another home before being caught by the police.
Roark was arrested without further incident and a search of his vehicle was performed. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sammy Wilson located a set of digital scales and a bag containing suspected meth in the backseat of the G6. A loaded 9mm pistol was also found in the backseat. More suspected meth and suspected morphine was found in the trunk along with more scales. $1,038 in cash was seized during the arrest.
Roark is charged with reckless driving, first degree fleeing police, first degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, first degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance first degree, failure to appear, and a parole violation. He is held on a $12,500 bond as of press time.
