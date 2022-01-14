Updated from print.
A Knox County man faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted on a first-degree strangulation charge from last Wednesday.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call concerning a possible domestic situation just before 9 p.m. Deputy Sam Wilson arrived and conducted an investigation. Per the arrest citation from the incident, John Gray, 20, reportedly choked the victim until they passed out for several seconds. The citation notes that the victim had noticeable markings on the neck consistent with strangulation.
Gray, who was allegedly at the store when Wilson first arrived, reportedly admitted to intentionally choking the victim after an argument. He was placed under arrest without incident and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Gray was arraigned the following day and given a $25,000 cash bond. He remains in custody at press time with charges of fourth-degree assault and a felony charge of first-degree strangulation.
In court on Tuesday, Gray plead guilty to the assault charge while the felony charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 300 days conditional for two years. Gray will serve the remaining time on his 60 days in jail at the Knox County Detention Center.
