A Woollum man was arrested Sunday by Laurel County deputies and a Laurel County constable for allegedly driving under the influence.
Deputies Joey Robinson and Landry Collett, with assistance from Constable Travis Gregory, arrested Mickey Roger Mills, 57 of Woollum, just after midnight Sunday morning, February 9.
The arrest occurred on Interstate 75 in London. Deputies observed a black Pontiac G6 weaving the roadway. During a traffic stop on the vehicle, it was determined that Mills was allegedly under the influence. He was then charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, communication device violation – first offense, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, and ‘numerous other violations,’ according to a report from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Mills was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.