A Barbourville man was arrested last Thursday afternoon after a road-rage incident on US 25E.
Lonnie Warren, 68, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment after he assaulted another driver.
Police received a call around 4:45 p.m. of an argument involving a gun. As units were in route an update came through that shots had been fired. City officers arrived to find Warren and Deputy Clyde Trent on the side of the road. Trent stated that he had observed Warren striking the victim with a gun, officers later found the gun without a magazine under Warren’s driver’s seat. A magazine and loose round were found in his vehicle’s console.
According to the police report, the victim stated he was not all the way over in his lane when Warren pulled up next to the right side of his vehicle. The victim then flipped Warren off who flashed a gun in return. Warren then allegedly pulled out in front of the victim who attempted to get Warren’s plate number.
Warren is said to have then pulled over to the side of the road with the victim pulling in behind him. Warren then left his vehicle and walked back to the victim’s car where he began hitting him with a pistol through the window. The victim stated that Warren told him he would “blow his f*****g brains out” before striking him again. The gun then discharged on the next blow.
A spent round was found on the driver’s side of the victim’s truck on the road’s shoulder. Officers located a bullet lodged in the metal of the driver’s side behind the driver’s door and glass was broken on the rear driver’s side window from the shot.
Warren was arrested and charged with attempted murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and released on Monday to home incarceration after making $50,000 bond. He will appear in court on October 27.
